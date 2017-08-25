M80 car fire drama

A driver had a lucky escape when a car caught fire on the northbound carriage of the M80 today (Friday)

Emergency services rushed to the turn-off for Mollinsburn when the fire was reported at 9.35am.

Plumes of black smoke were visible at some distance and the road was temporarily blocked as firefighters extinguished the blaze on the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed:“Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene located between Junction three and four.

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus used a high powered hose to extinguish the flames.

“No casualties were reported and crews left at around 10:15am after ensuring the area was made safe.”