Make sure you’re prepared for your new bin schedule

Letters are being sent out to all addresses in North Lanarkshire to remind people about changes to bin collection which will be introduced in October.

Food and garden waste will be collected in a single bin, collected fortnightly, with other bins for: paper and card; glass, metal and plastic; and residual waste each being collected on a three-weekly cycle. Every household will have at least one of their bins collected weekly, with two bins having to be put out every second week.

The letters will have been distributed across the authority area by Thursday, September 7.

Later in September, a leaflet will be sent to households with full details of the revised waste and recycling services along with a calendar setting out collection dates. New compostable liners will also be provided for food waste recycling.

Information roadshows are being held across North Lanarkshire where staff will be available to explain the changes and answer any questions from residents.

The council’s infrastructure convener, Michael McPake, said: “Changes to the bin service are necessary to recycle more of our domestic rubbish and achieve national recycling targets, as well as saving money which can be invested in other local services.

“Our service will allow residents to recycle as much of their waste as possible, and for the council to dispose of it efficiently.

“To ensure residents know what these changes mean, we are providing clear information to all households and I would ask people to read the letter and leaflet carefully.”

Local roadshow events will be held at Tesco Bellshill, Monday September 11, 4pm-7pm and Asda Motherwell from 10am-2pm on Sunday, September 17.