Medical emergency at Cumbernauld shopping centre

An ambulance crew rushed to the Antonine Centre yesterday (Wednesday) after an elderly man became unwell after 1pm.

Centre staff called the emergency services after the man got into difficulties outside Dorothy Perkins.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed:“The first unit arrived on scene within five minutes. The patient who is in his 70s was taken to Monklands Hospital.”

Meanwhile the new boss of the centre has tried to reassure shoppers following complaints that no provisions were made to protect the dignity and privacy of the patient.

The incident at all points took place in plain sight of lunchtime shoppers - some of whom who expressed dismay that no screens could be provided.

One eyewitness said: “I couldn’t believe it.The poor man was in such a bad way. Can the Antonine Centre not afford a set of screens?

The Centre’s new manager Martin Botha said: “Our first responder’s priority is to deal with the immediate health concerns of any individual who may become unwell within the centre. Depending on the severity the local ambulance service would also be notified via our security control room.

“Whilst this was a very unfortunate and isolated incident I would like to give reassurance that the new centre management team are fully committed and currently reviewing all policies and procedures with emphasis on improving our standards and service across the business.

This will include where possible a dedicated first aid room or alternatively introduce measures to ensure the privacy and dignity of anyone who becomes unwell within the centre.”