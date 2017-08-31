Memories of Princess Diana in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld has its own special memories of Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of her death

For the lady who became known as ‘The People’s Princess” paid an official visit to the Tryst Centre back in 1992.

Looking glamorous in a classic tartan suit, Diana’s trademark affinity with children is clear to see here.

The youngster she encounters here is Amy Pollock whose mum Moira was kind enough to send us in the photograph.

If you encountered the princess on that day, we’d like to hear your memories of this very special occasion.