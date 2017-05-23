Minute’s silence for victims of Manchester

A minute’s silence has been held at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland following last night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena which has claimed 22 lives.

Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland offered his condolences following last night’s explosion.

At least 59 concert goers have also been injured at the blast - which took place in the venue’s foyer following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

He said: “When the news of this appalling and brutal act in Manchester came to us, most of us will have been stunned.

“That young people and children, with others, could be the subject of what Police are now treating as a premeditated act of violence is beyond comprehension. There is no cause, political or religious, that justifies actions of senseless brutality, anywhere or at any time.

“Today the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland offers its prayer and deepest concern to all who have been caught up in this action.

“The young people and their families and friends, the emergency and security services, and the people of that great city of Manchester.

“We pray for them and send our sincerest wishes of peace to come in this heart-rending situation.”