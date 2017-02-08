Multi-storey proposal for Croy Station

Rail bosses need to raise their game at Croy Station because parking arrangements are no longer up to to scratch in a facility this big.

That is the view of MSP Jamie Hepburn and his fellow Scottish Nationalist Alan Stevenson who have concerns about capacity and conjestion at the Park and Ride area.

Both men believe that a second car park at the station created back in 2011 is no longer in any position to cope with the sheer weight of numbers using the facility.

And they are now calling for a multi-storey car park to be built on the site.

The pair have written to SPT, Network Raid and North Lanarkshire Council calling for them to review the suitability of the existing set up regrading parked cars.

For more on this story, see next week’s edition.