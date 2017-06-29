New amenity in Condorrat won’t open this year

A much-anticipated playpark which was earmarked for Condorrat has been subject to an unexpected delay.

Residents were told that the park, next to Pollock Halls would be opening this summer, after North Lanarkshire Council agreed to work with Condorrat Community Council to provide this.

And the council agreed to provide £100,000 to meet the cost

Now NLC has admitted that the playpark won’t materialise this summer -or this year.

A spokesperson admitted: “External factors beyond the partner’s control have led to delays in issuing tender for the construction work.

“However, the Condorrat project is one of 12 to be tendered this summer with a view to starting work on site by March next year.”

