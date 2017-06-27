New date for Kilsyth attraction

A new date has been announced for the opening of a top new attraction in Kilsyth which was supposed to throw open its doors at the end of May.

North Lanarkshire Council stated that the new Visitors Centre and cafe and Colzium House would be open for Bank Holiday visitors.

However, with just several days to go, council chiefs admitted the project wasn’t ready and have issued a fresh date for completion – Monday, July 3.

The time taken to complete the fit-out of the cafe and information displays were blamed for the delay.

A spokesperson for Culture NL confirmed: “The new Colzium Visitor centre and Café is set to open to the public in early July following extensive restoration works.

“We are sure that the new facilities will become a real hit with local people and attract visitors to Kilsyth.”

Councillor Heather McVey who has had a long term involvement with the project said: “I am pleased that Colzium Visitor Centre and cafe is opening in July.

“This creates excellent opportunities for day visitors and for play dates in the park during school holidays.

“While having much needed cafe and toilet facilities it brings to life the unique heritage of the area which I am sure will be of interest to local people and visitors too.”

It is hoped that this latest addition to the estate will enhance tourism in Kilsyth - and make it another stop off-point on the Central Belt tourist trail.