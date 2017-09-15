New leaflet and bin collection calendar are being delivered

An information booklet and calendar are being sent to all households by North Lanarkshire Council, with details of the upcoming changes to waste and recycling services.

From next month, there will be changes to the types of materials that can be recycled in each bin, as well as how often bins are collected, but every household will still receive a weekly collection and, for most households, it will now be the same collection day every week.

The booklet provides detailed advice on all the household materials that can be recycled and which bin to place these in, while the calendar tells households the collection dates for each bin – both will be delivered by September 21.

Households will also receive a flyer asking them to place their general household waste bin, blue bin and green-lidded/green bin all out for collection in week beginning September 25. All three bins will be emptied, and they can then be used for the new mix of materials.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “The council is introducing changes to our waste services to help meet national targets on recycling as well as to make the services more efficient and achieve budget savings.

“If we can reduce the amount we spend on disposing of our household waste, the council can invest in other local services.”

More information about changes to bin services is avavilable by visitng www.northlan.gov.uk/recycling.