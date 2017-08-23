New war memorial stone is unveiled

A new stone of remembrance was recently unveiled at Cumbernauld Memorial Peace Garden by council chief executive Paul Jukes.

The memorial stone is dedicated to the war dead of all nations since 1914 and the unveiling ceremony was well attended by local residents, veterans and organisations.

The stone itself was donated by Cooperative Funeralcare.

Cumbernauld Environmental Society maintain the peace garden. During his speech chairman Bobby Johnstone said: “We are here to pay our respects to all those men and women who fought in the defence of their country and who lost their lives doing so.

“One hundred years ago this month saw some of the worst battles of the First World Warsuch as the Battle of Ypres and the hell that was Passchendaele.”

The peace garden also commemorates the animals that died in military service, including horses, dogs and messenger pigeons.

Mr Jukes was accompanied by his wife Maureen at the ceremony, and Mr Johnstone also thanked his depute chairman John Duffy and the many volunteers who give up their time to maintain the peace garden, as well as piper Bob Aird and young trumpeter Sarah Spencer.

The ceremony was followed by food and refreshments at the nearby Greenfaulds Bowling Club.