New Year’s gong for community spirited Kilsyth woman

A Kilsyth Boys’ Brigade captain is to receive a British Empire Medal for her services to young people and the community.

Christine Johnston (69) of 3rd Kilsyth Boys’ Brigade has been named in the Queen’s New Years Honours List.

The Barlandfauld Street resident, who is a retired deputy head teacher, will be handed the accolade locally by the Lord Lieutenant.

She has also been invited to an upcoming royal garden party.

Miss Johnston, who taught at Kilsyth Primary for six years from 1968 onwards, said: “I have had to keep this a secret since November – I told no-one!

“I am incredibly humbled because so many, many people have supported me over the years.”

And those years have not been in short supply either. Miss Johnston has been involved with the brigade for 47 of them.

She has spent 29 years as captain in the company connected to Kilsyth Anderson.

Yet her community work does not end there as the award also honours the work as local organiser for Poppy Scotland that she’s undertaken since the Royal British Legion shut in Kilsyth.