NOSTALGIA: Smithyends cottages, circa 1910

This picture was taken at Smithyends circa 1910 and looks along Main Street. The little cottages are examples of single end housing consisting of a room and kitchen. As there are only women and children in the picture it can be assumed the men were at work. A few years later many of these families would see their men go to fight in the Great War. Industrial workers often lived in homes like these but it is not known which particular works this housing might be associated with. These houses are long since demolished, making way for New Town housing development. Other nearby cottages survived longer, finding themselves surrounded by more modern housing on the former rigg lands.

