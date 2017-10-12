Search

Nostalgic look at ‘supergroup’ who teamed up in harmony

editorial image

Here’s a sneak preview of the nostalgic snap we are featuring in next week’s print edition

It dates back to 1978 and features two venerable organisations who have brought music in the lives of countless locals over the decades.

We’re talking about Croy Silver Band and the Columban Singers and the picture is from a special concert they embarked upon together.

Let’s see how many of the music makers you can recognise!