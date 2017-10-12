Nostalgic look at ‘supergroup’ who teamed up in harmony

Here’s a sneak preview of the nostalgic snap we are featuring in next week’s print edition
It dates back to 1978 and features two venerable organisations who have brought music in the lives of countless locals over the decades.
We’re talking about Croy Silver Band and the Columban Singers and the picture is from a special concert they embarked upon together.
Let’s see how many of the music makers you can recognise!
Almost Done!
Registering with Cumbernauld News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.