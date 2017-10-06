Outrage at housing plan

North Lanarkshire Council has received almost 300 objections to a proposed luxury housing development in Westerwood.

Cala Management Ltd is planning to build 71 units, made up of 4/5 bedroom houses and flats, on the site of the former 12th hole of Westerwood Golf Club.

After complaints from neighbours about stray balls, the par five hole was shortened to a par three and then relocated altogether to nearer the Kelvin Valley, along with the 10th and 11th holes.

Since then the once pristine fairway and green have been allowed to turn into scrubland although it is still a popular spot for dog walkers.

Residents from the three existing housing estates which surround the site have been quick to voice their displeasure, with the council having received 281 objections to date and just one letter of support.

One objector said: “This site is listed on the local plan as open space for leisure or local amenities. Indeed, when the land was gifted for the golf course I’m sure it was stated that it should always remain so.

“In addition, the number of houses being planned is far too many. Part of the proposal is for 251 parking spaces which gives you an idea of the increased volume of traffic that will be experienced should this come to fruition.

“We also have the wildlife to think of. We regularly see boxes, bats and deer in the area, so what will happen to them if the houses are built?

“Local amenities here are already stretched thin.”

A spokesperson for CALA Homes (West) said: “This site has been identified as being within the ‘Urban Area’ in the proposed North Lanarkshire Local Development Plan. In light of this – and against a backdrop where the Council has demonstrated a shortfall in its housing supply – CALA Homes believes this site is ideally situated to meet housing demand for high quality family housing, including much needed affordable housing. There will of course be other community benefits including the retention of woodland and the planting of new trees as part of plans for biodiversity enhancement. This will be complemented further with a series of open space pocket parks and core footpath connections through the site.

“CALA has a strong track record in the delivery of high quality neighbourhoods in North Lanarkshire, including our nearby Dullatur Greens development in Carrickstone, and we believe that we can continue this at Westerwood.”