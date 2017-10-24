Paralympian’s free classes in Cumbernauld

Children with additional support needs are being offered a rare opportunity to access a free sports club right here in Cumbernauld.

GB Paralympian Peter McGuire will launch free Boccia sessions tomorrow (Thursday) at St Maurice’s High School from 5.30pm.

Peter’s club is part of the council’s Active School scheme and it is hoped that youngsters from across the authority will take part in the hour-long session.

Organiser Nicola Joergensen said: “There are very limited opportunites for children with disabilities to participate in specialist activity sessions and many parents have to travel across Scotland to access clubs.

“So this is a priority for Active Schools to increase and improve provision.”

Boccia is a disabled-friendly form of bowling which is played in more than 50 countries

Boccia has been a Paralympic sport since 1984.