Pledge made after Kilsyth school bully row

North Lanarkshire Council has stated that steps will be taken to tackle claims of bullying at three schools in Kilsyth.

A number of concerned parents sought out a forum at Kilsyth Community Council earlier this summer - after stating that the conduct of bullies was going unchecked at St Patrick’s Primary and Kilsyth Primary.

It was also claimed that a lack of collusion between schools meant that the problem continued when pupils switched from Kilsyth Primary to Kilsyth Academy.

A number of former Academy pupils got in touch with the Chronicle after these claims were published - claiming that the Academy had a longstanding issue with bullying.

It was also claiming that concerned mums and dads were reduced to teaching distressed youngsters ‘coping mechanisms’ at home -after schools failed to act.

Now, one of North Lanarkshire Council’s education officers, David Craig who attended KCC to discuss the issue has compiled a report outlining what disciplinary procedures will be taken- and a spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council has expanded on its contents in part.

The spokesperson said: “Mr Craig will continue to work with all schools in Kilsyth and liase with Kilsyth Community Council to alleviate their concerns over the coming session.

Mr Craig has also been invited along to the next public meeting of KCC which will take place tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm in Burngreen Hall.

