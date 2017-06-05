Priest goes from Condorrat to Rome then Glasgow

A parish priest who swapped a church in Condorrat for a prestigious post in Rome is coming back to Scotland to take up a new role.

Father Gerard Sharkey who served at Our Lady and St Helen’s is currently the Vice Rector of the Pontifical Scots College.

However, the priest who was ordained in 2006 will soon be jetting back to Scotland where he will take up the post of administrator at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Glasgow.

He succeeds Monsignor Chris McElroy who is stepping down from active ministry and has left the priesthood.

Father Sharkey said: “Although I will be sad to leave the Eternal City and the happy environment of the college, I thank Archbishop Tartaglia for the trust he has shown in me, on this new appointment.”

Father Sharkey was replaced in Condorrat by Father John Mulholland.