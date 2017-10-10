Public demand leads to second Cumbernauld show

A musical extravaganza called One Night Only will in fact be staged for two nights in total due to the sheer scale of demand for tickets.

The first show, which will take on Saturday, October 28 in Cumbernauld Theatre is of special significance.

For it marks the debut of the Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society which has been rehearsing hard since summer to give talented locals a showcase for their singing, acting and dancing.

Now the cast will be strutting their stuff for a second time after organisers succeeded in their quest to find another available venue in Cumbernauld.

That venue is the Westerwood Hotel - and the show will take place on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets priced £10 are available from buytickets.at/cumbernauldmts.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that the company has already decided on its second production which will be staged in May.

The show chosen is the Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors and auditions are being arranged for November.

Rehearsals for the show will be held on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons from January onwards.

Performers can register their interest now on the company’s own website.

Another side project planned is an Easter holiday musical theatre skills and performance camp for youngsters aged 10 to 18 starting on Monday, April 9.

This will culminate in a performance at Cumbernauld Village Hall on Friday, April 13.