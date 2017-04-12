Quiz candidates at Cumbernauld hustings tonight

Tonight (Wednesday) voters will get the chance to hear from candidates in the May 4 council elections at an event organised by the trade union PCS.

The event is at the Muirfield Centre in Cumbernauld beginning 7.30pm and the agenda will be led by the future of the town’s HMRC offices which are threatened with closure. Staff have also recently protested over their pay and 59 of them face redundancy after a contract with Fujitsu ended.

The organisers have invited each political party contesting the elections, as well as independent candidates, to send a single representative.