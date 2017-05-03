Race is on for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East seat

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East no longer has a sitting MP - after campaigning officially began today for the snap General election on Thursday, June 8.

Stuart McDonald can now correctly be described as the Scottish Nationalist candidate.

The former Kilsyth Academy pupil took the seat from Scottish Labour back in 2015 with a 14,752 majority - but he is not the only named candidate to date.

For it’s emerged that Scottish Labour has already picked its own contender after a quick selection contest took place last week.

The candidate is 46-year-old Elisha Fisher from Craigmarloch, a married mum-of-one who works as an employment and skills officer for young people.

Other contenders will be named here as soon as names are announced.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Thursday) will see the local council elections take place.

The polls open at 7am and shut at 10pm.