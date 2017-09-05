Redundancies hit Twechar as firm will cease to trade

A Twechar-based factory is to close in mid-October with the loss of 27 jobs, it has been confirmed.

Campbell’s Cakes provided supplies like shortbread and tiffin to major retailer for the last 20 years but its parent company Finsbury Foods has decided that it should close

Representatives of the Bakers Food and Allied trade union worked with staff during a consultation process which is now over.

Some staff have however agreed to relocate to a similar business premises in Hamilton.

The matter was described as being of “grave oncern to the community “

No-one from Finsbury Foods was available for comment by the time of our deadline.