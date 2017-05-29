Repair to Cumbernauld water mains now completed

Cumbernauld’s water supply is returning to normal after a disastrous burst on a mains left 6000 homes high and dry.

Supplies dried up from around 10am yesterday morning after the 30 inch main was damaged. The cause of the damage is yet to be confirmed.

A total of two water bottle distribution points had to be set up in the town, including one at New Town Hall (pictured)

Scottish Water teams worked through the day and into the early hours of this morning to rectify the problem

It has now been confirmed that the repairs are complete and normal water supplies should be fully restored this morning.

Calls to our office suggest that South Condorrat is the last area to be reconnected.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “As the supply returns, it may be slightly discoloured following the repair.

“If this happens, advice is to run the cold tap until the water runs clear.

“There may be a small number of customers with airlocks in their system following the burst that is preventing water coming through and if that is the case, please call our contact service who will advise on 0800 0778 778.