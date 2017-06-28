Roadside earmarked for one-day closure

A key route in Cumbernauld Village will close next Wednesday (July 5) to accommodate road works by Scottish Water personnel.

Roadside will close on its junction from Dullatur Road to Smithyends from 9.30am to 3.30pm as manhole covers and frames are replaced.

No vehicles except those involved in the works will be allowed to enter the area.

Vehicles on the west side of the closure should proceed via Roadside, Baronhill, Main Street, Slip Road one then Roadside.

Vehicles on the east side of the closure should proceed via Roadside, The Wynd, Main Street, Baronhill then Roadside.