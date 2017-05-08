Rotarians celebrate half a century in Cumbernauld

Last week the Rotary Club of Cumbernauld celebrated a landmark event in their history - the 50th anniversary of the founding Club on March 31,

District governor Olive Geddes marked this momentous milestone by presenting a Rotary Award certificate to President Elizabeth Robertson and the evening was made even more special when President Elizabeth presented a Community Grant from the club to the local Alpha Project, which was accepted by Heather Busgeeth.

The Rotary recently held its charity golf day for the Beatson and is grateful to Tesco and the Antonine Centre for supporting the sale of raffle tickets as well as all the local people who contributed to this fundraising effort.