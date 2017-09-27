Sacred memories of 1970s new town football

This week’s picture comes courtesy of a man on the local sporting scene - who came from Glasgow moved to Cumbernauld and got a free transfer back there.

During his New Town stint, Thomas Gallagher managed The Sacred Hearts Under 18s, who are pictured here.

Thomas who is now 78-years-old was kind enough to travel from his home in Barlornock to hand in this photograph of the team - he’s pictured himself on the right of the photo which was taken back in 1974.

Thomas remembers these times with great fondness and thought the players would have fun in turn eyeing this snap.

Thanks for the memories Thomas!