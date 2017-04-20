Secondary sports facilities on track at Greenfaulds

The outdoor facilities which are the missing link to the full completion of Greenfaulds High School will be unveiled at the beginning of the new school year.

The new Greenfaulds High School opened last autumn but an eight-lane running track and athletics area is not yet finished.

However, head teacher Linda Park has stressed that the process is well underway and that the facilities will be in use by August.

Mrs Park said:“Our PE staff have adapted the curriculum to suit, with outdoor activities taking place at Broadwood and the outdoor focus for pupils has been on orienteering using routes around the local area.

“Although the outdoor facilities are not yet ready for use, Cumbernauld Athletics Association train within the school in the evenings, using the indoor fitness facilities and games hall facilities.”

Meanwhile the school has also hit headlines recently after it emerged that its builders, Morrison Construction had won a Gold Award for their conduct on-site.

It was a reward for construction projects which show excellent consideration for neighbours, the workforce, the general public and the environment.

Greenfaulds was one of just 160 projects out of 12,900 projects registered to take part that was handed this prized honour.

Allan Cunningham, Morrison’s Operations Director said: “We’re delighted to see our team’s hard work, professionalism and commitment to the community recognised by these national awards.

The team at Greenfaulds should be very proud of themselves.”