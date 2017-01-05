Senior citizens injured in Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre

Paramedics rushed to the Antonine Centre yesterday (Wednesday) after reports that two elderly shoppers had been injured on the premises.

The incident centred round the only escalator still in use that links the old part of Cumbernauld Centre with the Antonine.

A man and a woman who are both in their 80s received treatment after an apparent fall in the early afternoon.

The male patient appeared to have sustained an injury to his neck and shoulder and could not be moved from the scene for some time.

Paramedics were required to fit a brace before he could be transferred to the ambulance.

Both patients were then taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.