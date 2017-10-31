Special meeting called to discuss bin shambles in North Lanarkshire

The SNP Group on North Lanarkshire Council has successfully called a special meeting of the full council to deal with the crisis caused by the new bin scheme.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10am in Motherwell Civic Centre.

First item of business is an SNP call for a full report on the launch of the scheme which left bins unemptied, people unable to get through to Northline and having to wait weeks to receive new bins and compostable liners.

The motion reads: “This council notes with concern the ongoing difficulties as a result of the change in recycling policy in North Lanarkshire and requests a full, public report – to be released within 14 calendar days.“

The SNP are seeking answers to 13 questions. They cover such issues as the scope of the failure to deliver extra bins and new biodegradable bags, the extent of tagging of residents bins for alleged impurities, failure to empty bins on schedule, failure of the complaints phone hotline system and nappy bins supplies.

The motion also calls for full details on the lead up to the launch on October 2.

The second agenda item from the SNP attacks council leader Jim Logue (who is also Policy and Resources convener) and Infrastructure convener Michael McPake over their handling of the situation.

It reads: “This council notes its dissatisfaction with the convener of Policy and Resources and the convener of Infrastructure in relation to the decision making process surrounding the recent change to refuse collection policy.”