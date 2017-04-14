Stagecoach drivers in Cumbernauld vote to strike

A total of 92 per cent of bus drivers at Stagecoach’s West Scotland depot in Carbrain have voted for industrial action.

Union Unite held a meeting with members after the result was announced - but in a fresh twist, then confirmed that a strike may not take place.

Unite regional organiser Wendy Dunsmore said: “Members have been told that significant progress has been made in talks with the employer.

“We’ll carry out further consultation with members and believe that details of a proposed agreement could be finalised by the end of the week. This will then be put to members.”

Members say they are being forced to work tiring split shifts which affect both their work life balance and the calibre of their driving on the busy M80.