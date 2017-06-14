Television smash shot in Cumbernauld can soon be seen by all

The smash hit time travel drama Outlander filmed here in Cumbernauld will soon be available to watch on a British channel.

Previously, viewers needed an Amazon Prime Video account to catch the Sony Pictures series which is based on the best-selling book by Diana Gabaldon.

And anyone who would like to watch the series from the start can do so as More4 has snapped up series one for broadcast from later this month.

And the second series will be shown at a later date.

Series three of the historical drama will be shown on Amazon later this year. It stars Caitriona Balfour and Sam Heughan who has just landed his first major Hollywood role in a film with Mila Kunis.