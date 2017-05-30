Tenor to stage another charity concert in Cumbernauld

Sacred Heart Parish Church in Kildrum will be hosting a fundraising concert after singer Martin Aelred agreed to return to the church after a very successful musical evening last year.

The singer who recently performed a musical show in tribute to George Michael is fondly remembered at the church for his Around The World in Eighty Minutes concert which he performed in the hall.

Now Martin is coming back on Friday, June 9 to delight audiences again with a new repertoire. entitled Musicals and Movies - which starts at 7.30pm

Tickets priced £7 are available at the door or from Tricia on 07952767818.

Proceeds will be donated to the church’s Third World Group.