The ancient past of Cumbernauld’s woodlands

The steep-sided, wooded glens of Cumbernauld, which are formed by the Red Burn and its tributaries, have long been popular scenic attractions. This bridge appears to have been on a path connecting Cumbernauld House and Abronhill. Cumbernauld was once famous as one of the last places in Scotland where the ancient Caledonian forest survived, and this was the last habitat of white cattle which, according to one 16th-century writer, had manes like “fierce lions,” were “more wild than any other beasts” and had “no fear of hounds, sharp lances or other penetrative weapons.”

Controversy over the king’s endangering this species in the 1570s is one of the earliest recorded conservation issues.