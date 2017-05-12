Time for a cuppa in Kilsyth

A Christian Aid coffee morning will be held at Burns & Old Parish Church on Saturday, May 13.
The event, featuring home baking, runs from 10am to 12 noon and entry is £2.50. All welcome.
A Christian Aid coffee morning will be held at Burns & Old Parish Church on Saturday, May 13.
The event, featuring home baking, runs from 10am to 12 noon and entry is £2.50. All welcome.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Cumbernauld News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.