Top radio show marks start of Cumbernauld festival

A top Scottish radio show was broadcast from our very own Cumbernauld Centre on the same day a giant book festival was launched in the town.

For BBC Radio Scotland moved its outside broadcasting unit into Cumbernauld town centre to coincide with the beginning of the ReimagiNation festival today. (Friday)

Crew from the Stephen Jardine Show moved into empty unit in the centre -and broadcast to the nation, chiefly on the subject of new towns.

The show featured a range of special guests including reporter Clare Grant from the Cumbernauld News (pictured)

The show is now available to listen to on the BBC Scotland iplayer.

Meanwhile Cumbernauld News team will be on hand to cover the weekend’s festival events - and a special feature is lined up for next week’s paper.

Don’t miss the next edition of the Cumbernauld News!