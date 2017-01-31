Tragedy of Sean who died on night out to celebrate 18th birthday

A Cumbernauld music fan has died on a night out to celebrate his 18th birthday after becoming unwell outside a concert venue.

Tributes have been paid to Sean McDonald who collapsed outside the Glasgow Hydro last Tuesday while waiting to see his rock idols, Black Sabbath

It is believed that Sean who was out with his dad had suffered a severe asthma attack.

He was later pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the Hydro stated: “Our medical team was quick to respond and the young man was transferred to hospital by our own ambulance.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at what must be a difficult time.”

Sean has been the subjects of tributes on Facebook including one from Deedee Sullivan who said: “What do you say when Happy Birthday turns into RIP?

There are sadly no words to express the utter devastation and heartbreak when someone so full of life suddenly isn’t.”