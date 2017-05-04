Trio of General Election contenders picked for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East now lacks a sitting MP after campaigning officially got underway for the snap General Election.

This means that Stuart McDonald can now correctly be described as the Scottish Nationalist candidate.

The former Kilsyth Academy pupil took the seat from Scottish Labour back in 2015 with a 14,752 majority.

Now it’s emerged that Scottish Labour has already picked its candidate for the contest on Thursday, June 8.

She is 46-year-old Elisha Fisher from Craigmarloch.

Mrs Fisher who originally hails from Drumchapel is a mum-of one who works as an employment and skills officer for young people.

And it has also emerged that the Scottish Conservatives have also selected a candidate for the constituency.

However the name of this individual will not be announced until Monday.

The Scottish Greens have also stated that they have not picked a contender but will turn their full attention to this task as soon as the local council elections are over.