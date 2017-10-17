Your chance to discuss Abronhill plans

The date has been now named for a public meeting which will discuss an ambitious bid to bring a new community hub to Abronhill.

Last week it emerged that the team behind the revamped Muirfield Centre want to bring a similar amenity to Abronhill.

Now the community will have a chance to have its say about the project which also involves a proposal to see a series of improvements made to Abronhill Shopping Centre.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 15 in St Lucy’s church hall at 7pm - and will discuss issues like funding.

North Lanarkshire Council and Abronhill Housing Association are providing backing to the project which has also drawn support from all the ward’s councillors.