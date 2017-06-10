Free tickets to see Rocket Man in Airdrie

It’s an offer no local fan of Sir Elton can possibly turn down – the chance to win two front row seats at his Airdrie performance on June 24.

North Lanarkshire Council has both a first prize of the coveted front row seats and nine pairs of other tickets up for grabs in a special social media competition.

Sir Elton’s Wonderful Crazy Night show is at Airdrie’s Excelsior stadium – his first appearance there – and all you have to do to win free tickets is to name three other Scottish football grounds where he has already played.

The star will perform songs from his latest studio album, last year’s Wonderful Crazy Night, as well as the most-loved hits from his stellar career, including The Bitch Is Back, Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting, Your Song and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

The winners will be chosen randomly after the deadline of noon on Thursday next week, you need to be 18 or over, and terms and conditions apply.

For full details, visit North Lanarkshire Council’s Facebook page (June 8 entry).