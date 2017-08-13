Free transport offer for Palacerigg fun day

Nothing special planned for this afternoon?

Why not head out to Palacerigg Country Park, where there’s a family fun day running from noon till 4pm – and free transport to and from Cumbernauld.

The day will include lots of fun challenges, animal antics plus pony rides too, and plenty to do for all ages and abilities!

The free shuttle bus will call every half hour at Cumbernauld Bus Station, Abronhill shops and Greenfaulds Railway Station park and ride.

Pickups continue until 3pm, and the last return bus leaves the park at 4.15pm.