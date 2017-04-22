Game fun could net you £1,000 in vouchers

North Lanarkshire people are being urged to join ia fun physical activity to win up to £1,000 in Decathlon vouchers for their school or team.

Beat the Street North Lanarkshire is being funded by the National Charity Partnership – a partnership between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Tesco.

Starting on May 3, Beat the Street is a seven-week walking and cycling programme that aims to inspire thousands of local people to get moving by “transforming the area into an interactive game”.

Players receive points for how far they walk, run or cycle and the top three teams who travel the farthest will win £1,000, £500 or £250 worth of Decathlon vouchers.

Over the next few days, special sensors called Beat Boxes will appear on lampposts across the town.

These can be tapped with cards and fobs to receive points.

Anyone wanting to get involved can pick up a Beat the Street card and map at their nearest library or leisure centre.

Players register their card online and choose a local school, business or community group they would like to support.

People can also create their own teams with friends or colleagues.

Anyone looking to set up a team is encouraged to get in touch with Beat the Street via team.northlan@beatthestreet.me

Jenna Hall, programme director for the National Charity Partnership, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing Beat the Street back to North Lanarkshire.

With over £5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, we are sure that lots of people will get involved.

“Not only can you help your school or organisation win prizes, Beat the Street helps people to explore their local areas and discover new places.

“Walking just half an hour a day to work, school or the shops is a great way for people to improve their health.”

To find out more visit www.lets-dothis.org.uk