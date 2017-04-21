Gas threat means safety checks are essential

The deadly danger posed by faulty gas appliances is being highlighted during Gas Access Week 2017 (starts Monday), which is backed by North Lanarkshire Council.

As Scotland’s largest council landlord the authority wants to underline the threat posed by carbon monoxide and the risk of explosions from equipment that hasn’t been properly maintained.

Brian Lafferty, Head of Housing Property, said “The risks of not having gas appliances serviced properly can be severe.

“There is the potential for fires, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning, and we want to try and make sure this doesn’t happen.

“We have responsibility for 37,000 homes so gaining access to all those properties is a major task.

“We are proud of achieving a 100 per cent record of gaining entry in recent years, although in a small

number of cases people wouldn’t allow us access.”

When that happens the council simply must get in, because a really serious fault could be risking the lives not only of the people concerned but also those of their neighbours.

Brian added: “These tests are all about keeping families and communities safe. It is vital people work with us to make sure this happens.”

When a gas check appointment is due a letter will be sent advising of the appointment date and time, and the engineer will attend to carry out the gas service.

If an alternative appointment is required, contact 01698 524753;

As a last resort, officers will have no choice but to ensure people and the wider community stay safe.

Visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk for more information on Gas Servicing.