NLL’s Golf Gala Day takes place at Palacerigg Golf Club on Saturday (August 19), featuring everything from Sumo suits to golf semminars.

The day (11am to 4pm) is free to attend, but there’s a charge for food from the family barbecue.

The golf sessions will be run by European Tour player Steven O’Hara - and to book your place on one or more of these get in touch on 01236 721461,