Goodbye to Salvation Army officers

Local Salvation Army leaders Les and Emma Heal said a fond farewell to their congregation on Sunday as they are transferring to a new posting in Kilmarnock.

A special service was held at the church hall in Clouden Road, Kildrum to thank the Heals for the work they have carried out in the three years they shared the Cumbernauld chaplaincy.

The church will temporarily be run by volunteers until Major Gillian Jackson arrives to take over. She is currently in Eastern Europe, serving in Georgia as the Salvation Army’s regional leader.