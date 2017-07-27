Have a nice day! Stereophonics head to Dundee’s Caird Hall

Welsh rockers Stereophonics plus special guests are to play at Caird Hall, Dundee on Tuesday August 22, 2017

The band, which formed in 1992, have an impressive list of achievements; they are the 8th group to achieve 5 consecutive UK number 1 albums in a list that includes the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, ABBA, Genesis, Oasis, Blur and U2.

They’ve enjoyed 11 top 10 singles including the number 1 single ‘Dakota’. Their hits collection, ‘Decade In The Sun’, sold 1.2 million copies in the UK while they sold over 150,000 tickets on their last 16 date UK arena tour, and with around 10 million albums sold worldwide they are one of Wales’ most successful rock acts.

Stereophonics have been praised for their stellar live performances and they have headlined at many of the UK’s most high-profile music festivals including Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury and V Festival.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday August, 1 2017 from 9am at Dundee City Box Office. There is a maximum of 4 tickets per person.