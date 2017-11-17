Betty has star quality on her milestone day

Kildrum woman Betty Mearns celebrated her 100th birthday this month as Carrickstone Care Home threw a party to celebrate.

Betty was born Elizabeth Taylor Greer on November 6, 1917, at Printers Land, Busby, to Annie and Robert Greer.

She was the second child in the family and would eventually have four siblings as she an older brother Tom were joined by Syble, Jean and Robert, their younger sisters and brother.

Betty attended Busby Primary School and it is said obtained excellent results in all subjects. She left

school at 14 and stayed at home to look after her mother and father.

She met her husband Alex while on a visit to Girvin with a girlfriend and parents for a holiday.

Alex was at a Boys’ Brigade camp at the time and was a second lieutenant in The King’s

Own Scottish Borderers.

Betty and Alex were married on April 7, 1944, and had a son, also called Alex.

During her life Betty never worked in employment, she looked after the home for her parents, then her husband and father and then her husband and son.

The family, including Betty’s father Bob, as he was known, moved to Cumbernauld in 1986 and settled in Kildrum.

While at home Betty loved her garden and spent many hours tending her plants and looking after her greenhouse.

She also loved baking and making chocolate sweets, and was particularly prodigious when it came time to providing treats for fetes and fairs at Kildrum Parish Church of which she is a member.

Betty enjoyed a fantastic day celebrating with family and friends as Carrickstone Care Home laid on a beautiful spread.

Among the guests was deputy Lord Lieutenant Anne Walker who presented a telegram from the Queen.