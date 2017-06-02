Bid to solve local GP shortage

NHS Lanarkshire has launched a recruitment bid to try and solve a local GPs shortage – at a time when demands on services are increasing.

The campaign message is “There’s never been a more exciting time to work as a GP in Lanarkshire”, and adverts are being placed in the British Medical Journal.

NHS Lanarkshire flags up “innovative” new ways for the public to interact with GPs as a main attraction – for example using technology such as Telehealth to allow greater efficiency.

GPs taking up a post in Lanarkshire will also be guaranteed a “golden hello” – as in all health boards across Scotland.

Iain Wallace, medical director for NHS Lanarkshire said: “GP practices across the UK are finding it more competitive than ever to attract new practitioners, so it’s crucial that we set out and promote what’s special about working in Lanarkshire.

“The Scottish Government has made funding available to support health boards in recruiting and retaining GPs .

“We’re taking full advantage of that to make the system-wide changes needed to make general practice in Lanarkshire a first choice for doctors. “

He added: “That’s fundamental to our vision of providing world-leading, high quality, person-centred care to the people of Lanarkshire.”