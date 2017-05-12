Boots Kilsyth Bubble Rush team donates thousands to Strathcarron

As recently reported, the staff of the Boots pharmacy in Kilsyth formed a team to participate in the Bubble Rush event on behalf of Strathcarron Hospice.

The team successfully completed the 5K challenge on April 30, raising an impressive £2305 to support the work of the hospice. The Bubble Rush sees participants blasted with bubble cnnons at four points along the route.

The Boots team recently visited Strathcarron where Claire Macdonald gratefully accepted the cheque.

The staff are grateful to everyone who supported their fundraising efforts and helped them raise so much money.

For more information about Strathcarron, or to make a donation, visit www.strathcarronhospice.net.