Briggs staff help Brody

A disabled five-year-old now has a safer future thanks to the efforts of staff at a Cumbernauld firm.

Five-year-old Brody McAteer has an unnamed syndrome which includes autism, epilepsy, hypermobility and low muscle tone.

Part of his condition is that he has no sense of danger which resulted in frequent injury banging into or falling out of bed. Safety is always an issue and things are ao bad that when Brody is in hospital he has to sleep on a mattress on the floor.

Desperate to help Brody, his mum Laura Rutherford searched Facebook and found disabled children’s charity Newlife, which specialises in providing vital equipment to children who need it. Newlife were able to provide Brody an emergency equipment loan to provide a safe sleeping environment.

Laura said: “It’s brilliant. Brody loves the experience of being enclosed and secure so his sleeping has actually improved. The rest of the family has peace of mind, knowing he is safe at night and can’t hurt himself.”

However, with the loan period coming to an end money was needed to ensure Brody could keep this equipment. Enter the kind-hearted staff of Wardpark-based Briggs Equipment UK.

Fifteen workers signed up for the Colour Me Rad 5K in Glasgow, raising £1,323. Additional funding from the company increased that total to £2,451 – more than half the sum needed to buy Brody his sleeping equipment.

Laura, who lives in Bonnybridge, said: “I would like to thank everyone at Briggs for their support of Newlife. This will make a huge differencfe to Brody’s long-term safety and provide us with peace of mind at night.”

Donna Anderson, service controller at Briggs Equipment UK’s base in Cumbernauld Business Park, said: “We have adopted Newlife as our charity of the year, and it is great to know exactly how our fundraising is being spent.”

Newlife Head of Operations Stephen Morgan said: “It’s an outrage that families of disabled and terminally ill children have to battle local services for equipment – and yet still face heart-breaking refusals.

“Newlife comes to the rescue; we change – and even save – lives every day through equipment provision. But we can’t do this alone. Please help us to help our disabled and terminally ill children.”

