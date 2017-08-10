Broadwood’s Ava, 7, donates almost £1,000 to Little Princess Trust

A kind-hearted young girl from Broadwood has raised hundreds of pounds to help sick children maintain their confidence after hair loss.

A kind-hearted young girl from Broadwood has raised hundreds of pounds to help sick children maintain their confidence after hair loss.

Ava Rust (7), a pupil at Cumbernauld Primary School, raised a whopping £960 with a sponsored hair cut in support of the Little Princess Trust.

Mum Lynsey said: “Ava came home from school a few months ago and told me she wanted to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust. Having never heard of the charity, I did some research and discovered they provide free real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses. We are immensely proud of her.”

The cut was performed by Laura Hall, a hairdresser at the Glasgow salon Alice Rocks.

Trust spokeswoman Helen Creese said: “It’s such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use Ava’s donated locks to make real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair. Receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist. Thank you Ava and thank you to all of your supporters!”

Ava’s donations page is HERE.