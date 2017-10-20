Carers offered a chance to hear from the experts

The Alpha Project has organised an event which will be of great interest to people nvolved in health and social care.

The event, Promoting Empathy and Imagination in Care, will be held on Friday, October 27 in the Muirfield Centre from 9am until 12.30pm.

Project manager Suzanne Watson said: “We are delighted to say the event will be chaired by Professor Frank Clark CBE and our speakers will be Janice Hewitt, North Lanarkshire Council’s chief officer for health and social care, Jill O’Boyle, NLC’s lead for assistive technology, Greg Pawelczyk from NLC’s technology and enabled care programme and philosopher, author and teacher Dr Tony Milligan from King’s College London.”

The event is free and open to all. To book a place call the Alpha project on 01236 736941.

Following on from the Alpha Project event at the same venue there will be Common Interest Taster Sessions organised by North Lanarkshire Locality Team. Running from 1.30 to 3.30, this will offer the chance to try out sessions on music, woodwork, picture framing, knitting, cookery and Mindfulness